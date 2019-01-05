Congress president to face serious challenge not only from the BJP but also from SP and BSP

India

oi-Vinod Kumar Shukla

New Delhi, Jan 5: If the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is going to have tough time in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh after alliance of the Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) is formed, the Congress leadership too will face difficult time in the state with not only the BJP but the alliance will also take him on.

Actually the BJP is getting aggressive against Rahul Gandhi the state. The Congress has just two seats in Uttar Pradesh. Union textile minister Smriti Irani, who has contested last Lok Sabha election against him, is going very aggressive in Amethi - the constituency represented by Rahul Gandhi.

Also Read | Pact between Mayawati and Akhilesh firming up ahead of 2019 polls

The BJP is not only trying to en-cash anger of a certain section of people in Amethi against the Gandhies for neglecting it on the other hand constituencies of many other leaders have to be showcased for their development programmes. They are also showcasing constituencies of the PM and other senior leaders of the BJP to tell people what development is all about.

Smriti Irani kept on visiting Amethi even after loosing last elections. But the most interesting part of the story is that the way Congress has dealt with the SP and BSP in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, they are not going to show any leniency on the Congress leader in the 2019 Lok Sabha.

Both the BSP and the SP are likely to field their candidates and if alliance happens then only one candidate will be there. But this time round they will field a very serious and strong candidate. The Samajwadi Party has not been fielding any candidate against Gandhies all these years. But this time not only they will field candidate but campaign also.

Also Read | Role of about a dozen smaller parties very crucial in Uttar Pradesh for LS polls

The Congress president somehow managed to win last Lok Sabha election but he will face a difficult time this time round. The BJP has already prepared its workers in the constituency. Anger of people against Gandhi is aggravated from the last elections. The only saving grace for them is that the region has sizable Brahmin population and Gandhies are still considered Brahmins. The community is also not happy with the BJP which may help the Congress leaders up to certain extent. But the Congress chief will be posed challenge from all across.