Cong President Sonia Gandhi to chair opposition meeting over migrant workers' situation on Friday

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, May 19: Congress president Sonia Gandhi is all set to chair an opposition meeting over the migrants' plight and the alleged dilution in the labour laws on Friday. This meeting will be held via video conference as fifteen parties have confirmed their participation in the meeting.

Recently, thousands of migrant workers were seen headling their way back home while marching on the state highways or hitchhiking. This decision, by the migrant workers, came amid the nationwide lockdown that has been imposed due to the spread of coronavirus in the country.

Coronavirus crisis: Within a fortnight, Maharashtra records 19,561 COVID-19 cases

On Sunday, the Centre had said it has developed an online National Migrant Information System (NMIS) to track the stranded migrant workers' movements and to further facilitate their travel.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, lask week, had hit the streets and was seen interacting with the migrant workers. Referring to this, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman panned it as "dramebaazi".

Coronavirus may have silently existed in China as early as last October

While addressing a press conference, Sitharaman said, "Go walk with them, pick up their bags rather than sitting next to them and talking to them."

She further went on to say that the Centre joined hands with other state governments to run special trains for the migrant workers.

"I am urging the opposition party very politely, folding my hands and requesting them here. We must all come together and help migrant labourers in this crisis," Sitharaman had said.