Congress President Sonia Gandhi discharged from Ganga Ram hospital, says top doctor

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Aug 02: Congress President Sonia Gandhi, who was admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital on July 30, has been discharged today.

"Congress president Sonia Gandhi, who was admitted on July 30, 2020, evening at 7 pm, to the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, has been discharged today at 1 pm. Her condition at the time of discharge was stable," Dr D S Rana, Chairman (Board of Management), SGRH, was quoted as saying in a health bulletin.

The Sir Ganga Ram Hospital (SGRH) had earlier said that she was admitted for "routine tests and investigations".

On Friday, the SGRH bulletin said, "Her investigations are being carried out and she is showing satisfactory improvement."