YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Congress President Sonia Gandhi asks party workers to work on addressing vaccine hesitancy

    By
    |

    New Delhi, June 24: Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Thursday expressed concern over the pace of COVID-19 vaccination in India, and said the country needs to prepare for the third wave of COVID-19 and protect children.

    sonia gandhi

    In a meeting of party general secretaries and in-charges of AICC in various states, Sonia Gandhi said that the party must ensure that vaccine hesitancy is overcome and wastage of vaccines minimised.

    Toycathon 2021: PM Modi says 'Traditional and technology are India's greatest strengths'Toycathon 2021: PM Modi says 'Traditional and technology are India's greatest strengths'

    The Congress President also called upon the partymen to continue to put pressure on the union government to ensure that the daily rate of vaccination trebles so that 75 per cent of the population gets fully vaccinated by end of this year.

    "No doubt, this is dependent entirely on the adequacy of vaccine supply. We must continue to put pressure on the Union government which has, at our party's insistence, finally taken on the responsibility for this," Gandhi said.

    "At the same time, we have to ensure that registration takes place, that vaccine hesitancy wherever evident is overcome and vaccine wastage is minimised," she said addressing the party leaders virtually.

    More CONGRESS News  

    Read more about:

    congress sonia gandhi

    Story first published: Thursday, June 24, 2021, 13:37 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 24, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X