  • search

Congress prefers ‘Sonia Mata ki Jai’ over 'Bharat Mata ki Jai': Amit Shah

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Jaipur, Nov 30: BJP president Amit Shah stepped up the attack on the Congress during a rally in poll-bound Rajasthan's Nagaur. Shah said Congress has become a private firm of the Gandhi-Nehru family which takes pride in saying 'Sonia Mata ki Jai', but is ashamed of saying 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai'.

    File photo of Amit Shah
    File photo of Amit Shah

    "Congress ko Bharat Mata ki Jai kehne mein sharm aati hai. Ye Sonia Mata ki jayjaykar kar gauravanit hote hain (Congress is ashamed of saying 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai', they take pride in chanting 'Sonia Mata ki Jai')," he said.

    Also Read | Rahul Gandhi promises farm loan waiver if voted to power in Rajasthan

    Shah said fugitives Vijay Mallya and Nirav Modi fled the country during the BJP regime because they were afraid of being put behind the bars.

    "He(Rahul Gandhi) asks why did Nirav Modi and Mallya run away? These loans were lent during your tenure. They didn't run away during Congress government as they had a partnership.But when Modi govt came, they were afraid of being put behind bars," said Shah.

    Exuding confidence that the BJP will win Rajasthan assembly elections, Shah said when Congress was at the Centre, Rajasthan was given a sum of Rs 1.9 lakh crore, but when Narendra Modi became the prime minister, he gave Rajasthan a sum of Rs 2.63 lakh crore.

    Also Read | Royals of Rajasthan gradually diminishing from the electoral politics of the state

    "You have to choose between Congress and BJP. On one side is BJP, a team of patriots under the leadership of PM Modi and Vasundhara Raje, and on the other hand is the Congress party, which neither has a minister, nor policy, nor principles," said Shah.

    Read more about:

    Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2018 rajasthan amit shah congress sonia gandhi

    Story first published: Friday, November 30, 2018, 14:57 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 30, 2018

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue