Congress prefers ‘Sonia Mata ki Jai’ over 'Bharat Mata ki Jai': Amit Shah

Jaipur, Nov 30: BJP president Amit Shah stepped up the attack on the Congress during a rally in poll-bound Rajasthan's Nagaur. Shah said Congress has become a private firm of the Gandhi-Nehru family which takes pride in saying 'Sonia Mata ki Jai', but is ashamed of saying 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai'.

"Congress ko Bharat Mata ki Jai kehne mein sharm aati hai. Ye Sonia Mata ki jayjaykar kar gauravanit hote hain (Congress is ashamed of saying 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai', they take pride in chanting 'Sonia Mata ki Jai')," he said.

Also Read | Rahul Gandhi promises farm loan waiver if voted to power in Rajasthan

Shah said fugitives Vijay Mallya and Nirav Modi fled the country during the BJP regime because they were afraid of being put behind the bars.

"He(Rahul Gandhi) asks why did Nirav Modi and Mallya run away? These loans were lent during your tenure. They didn't run away during Congress government as they had a partnership.But when Modi govt came, they were afraid of being put behind bars," said Shah.

Exuding confidence that the BJP will win Rajasthan assembly elections, Shah said when Congress was at the Centre, Rajasthan was given a sum of Rs 1.9 lakh crore, but when Narendra Modi became the prime minister, he gave Rajasthan a sum of Rs 2.63 lakh crore.

Also Read | Royals of Rajasthan gradually diminishing from the electoral politics of the state

"You have to choose between Congress and BJP. On one side is BJP, a team of patriots under the leadership of PM Modi and Vasundhara Raje, and on the other hand is the Congress party, which neither has a minister, nor policy, nor principles," said Shah.