Congress Plenary Session turning out to be 'BJP bashing' session

At the time when the Congress should be discussing about how to arrest its dipping popularity across the country and ways to revive itself, the main focus in the all important 84th Congress Plenary Session in Delhi still seems to be revolving around attacking the BJP.

During his speech at the event yesterday, Congress president Rahul Gandhi spoke on party's glorious past, and what it would like to do for the country. But, what seemed missing was how they would do it, especially when the grand old party failed to make an impact even in the recently held elections. In the UP by elections, Congress votes were far lesser than even the difference of votes between the winner Samajwadi Party and the runner up BJP.

On Saturday, Sonia Gandhi launched a scathing attack against the Narendra Modi-led NDA government, calling it "arrogant". Accusing the saffron party of dividing the nation along the lines of religion and caste, Rahul Gandhi said only his party can unite the country.

"They (BJP) uses anger we use love but one thing that I want to say is that this country belongs to everyone and whatever Congress will do will be for the benefit for all," Rahul Gandhi said on Saturday.

On Sunday, senior Congress leader Anand Sharma spoke at the plenary session and said Modi governmement had disrupted India's foreign policy.

"The Prime Minister is carried away by his own propaganda. Today it is a matter of concern that we have mismanaged our relations with major capitals of the world, with major strategic partners and our immediate neighborhood," Sharma said.

With Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP aggressively pushing the idea of One Nation One Election, the political resolution of the Congress rejected it. The political resolution moved by the party on Saturday called for re-introduction of paper ballots in the elections in order to "ensure the credibility of the electoral process." In its resolution, the party said the BJP's move of simultaneous elections is "misplaced" and is "incompatible with the Constitution as also impractical".

The main issue that the Congress should be discussing at this point in time is how to revive itself. It is time that Congress does an introspection that why people are not voting for them. Even in some elections where the BJP has failed to make an impact, it the regional parties who have gained and not the Congress.

