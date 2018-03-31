Congress playing Lingayat card to stop Yeddyurappa from becoming CM: Amit Shah

The BJP President Amit Shah alleged that Congress is playing minority status card for Lingayat community to prevent B.S. Yeddyurappa from becoming Chief Minister of Karnataka. It's the second day of Amit Shah's tour of Mysore, the home district of Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

Amit Shah, said, "I am confident that BJP will win in Karnataka. I have travelled all over the state and people have been waiting for development, rather they are getting corruption."

"Congress and corruption go hand-in-hand, so much so that their relationship is like fish and water and this has been extended by the Siddaramaiah government," he said.

Amit Shah stated that the incumbent government development parameters are going down in Karnataka. "Despite this being a state with such a strong IT sector, it still does not get 24-hour electricity. Health and implementation of central schemes are also falling. More than 3500 farmers have committed suicide in this region. In terms of development, all parameters are going down," Shah said.

"The people of Karnataka have made up their mind to replace the Siddaramaiah. Karnataka government is an ATM of corruption. How can someone call farmers' suicides a conspiracy? I have decided to give Rs 10 crore to poor families and Rs 5 lakh as health insurance," said Amit Shah.

Karnataka Assembly Election dates Date of notification April 17 Last date to file nominations April 24 Last date to withdraw nominations April 27 Date of polling May 12 Date of counting May 15

