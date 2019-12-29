Congress party worker who gave ride to Priyanka Gandhi fined Rs 6100 for not wearing helmet

India

oi-Mousumi Dash

Lucknow, Dec 29: The Congress party worker Dheeraj Gurjar, on whose two wheeler Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra travelled while going to meet family members of Former IPS officer SR Darapuri on Saturday, has been challaned with a penalty of Rs 6100 for not wearing helmets.

According to reports, Dheeraj Gurjar, who is a Congress worker was issued the challan with a penalty of Rs 6100 for riding the two-wheeler without a helmet.

On Saturday, both Priyanka and Gurjar were not wearing helmets and while traveling on a two wheeler motor cycle to meet the family of actress-activist Sadaf Jafar, who has been in custody since her arrest on December 19 in connection with the recent protests over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) at the residence of retired IPS officer SR Darapuri.

UP Police rejects Priyanka Gandhi's manhandling allegations

Priyanka had alreay claimed that she was manhandled by police personnel who grabbed her by the throat and pushed her when she resisted their attempts to stop her from visiting the residence of retired IPS officer SR Darapuri.

She had also slammed the Uttar Pradesh government over the arrest of party worker Sadaf Zafar during protests against CAA.