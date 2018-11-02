  • search

Congress party's attacks on Anil Ambani are shameful, deplorable: Reliance

    New Delhi, Nov 2: After Rahul Gandhi levelled fresh allegations about Anil Ambani's role in the controversial Rafale fighter jet deal, Reliance Group slammed the Congress for "continued lies and falsehoods".

    Anil Ambani, Reliance Group Chairman. PTI file photo
    Anil Ambani, Reliance Group Chairman. PTI file photo

    In a statement released by the company, Reliance Infrastructure spokesperson, said, "Unfortunate that Reliance Group and its Chairman Anil Ambani are being dragged into a political battle in view of impending State and General polls. Congress falsely alleged that funds invested in RADL was used for purchase of land at Mihan,Nagpur for Dassault-Reliance 49:51 JV."

    Also Read: Rafale: Govt will maintain topmost secrecy in SC in national interest

    "The payment for the land at MIHAN, Nagpur, Maharashtra was made from 2015 to 2017, much before the investment by Dassault in RADL. The Congress party's attacks on Mr. Anil Ambani in his individual capacity are shameful and deplorable, " Reliance Infrastructure Limited stated.

    Also Read: Yashwant Sinha, Arun Shourie, Prashant Bhushan move SC seeking FIR into Rafale deal

    Rahul Gandhi, in a press conference on Friday (November 2), alleged that Anil Ambani received a kickback in the Dassault Aviation in Rafale deal.

    He alleged that Dassault Aviation gave money to Ambani to purchase the land that was the basis on which Reliance Defence was made Dassault's offset partner in India.

    Story first published: Friday, November 2, 2018, 20:09 [IST]
