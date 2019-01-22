  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Congress organised EVM hackathon in London, claims Ravi Shankar Prasad

    By Pti
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 22: Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Tuesday alleged that the Congress had organised the EVM hackathon in London in which a cyber expert claimed that the 2014 general elections were rigged.

    Union Law and Justice Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad
    Ravi Shankar Prasad

    The event was sponsored by the Congress, the minister of Electronics and IT said at a press conference here.

    Prasad raised questions about the expert's credentials, saying: "I have been IT minister for four-and-a-half years, I have never heard of him. This man comes from the US, face covered. Don't understand this drama. Such colossal nonsense."

    Shuja's claims on Gopinath Munde being killed because he knew of the 2014 "rigging", the minister said: "He (Gopinath Munde) is not here to respond. He died in an accident in Delhi. Sudhir Gupta, an AIIMS doctor, has said he did the post-mortem and Mr Munde died of a neck injury. How can they call it murder?"

    The second "bakwas (nonsense)", Prasad said, was that EVMs were hacked for all elections but those in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, the states that the BJP lost to the Congress in last month's state polls.

    An Indian cyber expert, seeking political asylum in the US, Monday claimed the 2014 general election was "rigged" through the electronic voting machines, which, he said can be hacked.

    "We will expose this claim," Prasad said, adding that the Congress was insulting the 2014 mandate.

    Addressing a press conference in London via Skype, the man, identified as Syed Shuja, said he fled India in 2014 because he felt threatened in the country after the killing of some of his team members. 

    PTI

    Read more about:

    evms ravi shankar prasad kapil sibal

    Story first published: Tuesday, January 22, 2019, 16:58 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 22, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue