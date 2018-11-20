Congress offered less seats to BSP in MP, Mayawati on failed alliance bid

Bhopal, Nov 20: In the poll-bound Madhya Pradesh, the Bahujan Samaj Party​ (BSP) supremo Mayawati on Tuesday accused the Congress of conspiring against her party.

She said her party was offered fewer seats and hence an alliance between the two parties for the Madhya Pradesh polls not worked out.

"The Congress is on weak ground in Madhya Pradesh. That is why it had proposed an alliance with the BSP in the state. (But) under a planned strategy and conspiracy, the Congress wanted to finish off the BSP and offered (it) very low number of seats (in the alliance)," Mayawati said Tuesday.

Also Read Mayawati set to shut door on Congress in UP

She added that the Bahujan Samaj Party had a strong base in Uttar Pradesh, MP and several other states, and after being offered fewer seats (by the Congress), her party decided to go it alone in MP.

She did not specify the number of seats the Congress had offered the BSP for MP polls. The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister was addressing a rally at the BHEL Dussehra Maidan in Bhopal. She said a desperate and nervous Congress was now accusing the BSP for the failure to cement an alliance between the two parties.

Also Read Will play 'key role' in forming new Madhya Pradesh government: BSP

Her comments came hours after Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav said his party didn't accept a Congress offer for an alliance in Madhya Pradesh assembly polls because the Rahul Gandhi-led party was not ready to include the BSP in the proposed coalition.

Criticising the Congress, Yadav said its policies were responsible for the rise of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The state is scheduled to go to polls on November 28 and results will be declared on December 11.

PTI