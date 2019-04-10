Congress not in favour of alliance; AAP will contest, win all 7 seats in Delhi: Sanjay Singh

  • search
    New Delhi, Apr 10: Despite weeks of speculation about a possible alliance of AAP and Congress alliance in Delhi for Lok Sabha election 2019, Aam Admi Party MP Sanjay Singh on Thursday said that all the routes of an alliance with the Congress have been closed and the move will benefit the BJP.

    On the eve of first phase of voting in the crucial election, Singh while speaking to media said,"In Punjab, we have 4 MPs and 20 MLAs, and the Congress doesn't want to share seats there. The same situation is in Haryana, Goa and Chandigarh. In Delhi, where they don't have any MLA or MP, they are demanding 3 seats. So, this alliance is not possible."

    Lok Sabha elections 2019: How BJP plans to take on AAP-Congress in Delhi

    ''Congress is not in favour of alliance and it seems they want to benefit BJP. AAP will contest & win all seven seats in Delhi,'' he said.

    While AAP has accused Congress of being too demanding in Delhi but unwilling to reciprocate elsewhere, the party had also lost out on alliance partners in neighbouring Uttar Pradesh.

    Singh statement came even as senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel met the party's Delhi unit president Sheila Dikshit at her residence on Wednesday, sources said. Dikshit refused to comment on the meeting, saying the issue of alliance was dragging for long and it would be good if the prevailing uncertainty is over.

    All India Congress Committee (AICC) in-charge of Delhi Congress PC Chacko, meanwhile, welcomed Sanjay Singh's statement. "No problem, we welcome his statement," Chacko told PTI.

    Chacko added that as in-charge of Delhi Congress, he had begun talks with AAP because both the parties had agreed that the BJP cannot be defeated if AAP and Congress contest separately in the upcoming elections.

    Earlier today, senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel had reportedly held talks with the party's Delhi unit president Sheila Dikshit in this regard at her residence.

    "Let us hope so," Dikshit had told news agency PTI when asked if the chances of an alliance with the AAP was over.

    sanjay singh aap congress bjp delhi lok sabha elections 2019

    Story first published: Wednesday, April 10, 2019, 22:21 [IST]
