Congress not happy with its state governments

New Delhi, June 27: The Congress high command is not happy with the performance of its governments in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan as they have failed to build a perception of sensitive governments.

According to a party insider, the six-month report card of these governments has left the party leadership concerned that if things won;t change then the chances are that Congress would never return to power in these states.

Giving an example of Chhattisgarh, the insider says that the senior Congress leadership has noted with dismay that how Chhattisgarh government led by Bhupesh Baghel booked a person on the charges of sedition for allegedly spreading rumours about the power supply in the state.

"It was not expected of a Congress government when the party had promised to repeal Sedition law in its Lok Sabha election manifesto. When Bhupesh government corrected its mistake due to media pressure, the damage was done. Even senior leaders in Delhi were forced to hide their face over this issue, " says the insider.

On June 14, a man in Chhattisgarh was slapped with a sedition notice for allegedly spreading rumours that electricity shortages were because of a tie up between the Congress government and inverter companies. However, due to media 's and Opposition 's pressure Bhupesh government was forced to drop the sedition charge.

Similarly, the incident of a gangrape with a young Dalit woman in Alwar, Rajashthan has even irked Dalit Congress leaders of the state and they have expressed their displeasure in front of senior Congress leaders in Delhi that the whole episode has sent a negative message among Dalits about Ashok Gehlot government.

Five Gujjar youths allegedly raped a young Dalit woman before her husband near Thanagazi in Alwar, Rajasthan in May. They filmed the incident and threatened the couple of making the video viral on the internet if the couple informed about the gang rape to anyone. After the accused learnt that the couple had reported the rape to the police, they uploaded the video on the internet. A few people on social media also alleged that the police tried to suppress the incident due to the Lok Sabha elections.

The Congress high command is also miffed with Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath, particularly over an incident in Morena where the insensitivity of police forced a Dalit woman to set herself on fire in order to save her hut.

The woman had requested police officials to give her two days to remove her belongings and foodgrain from her hut, which was built on encroached land. When police officials did not agree then she reportedly threatened them that she would set herself on fire if they did not stop. According to reports, police officials dared her to commit suicide and set her hut on fire. The woman jumped into fire to save her belongings. By the time she was rescued, she had suffered 70% burn injuries. When villagers got the news they were up in arms and resorted to arson. They even made a woman police official hostage.

Senior Congress leaders say that all three chief ministers and their ministers have been disconnected from public, which will further damage the Congress that is in critical condition.