'Congress never cared for farming community,' PM Modi in Punjab

Punjab, July 11: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday blamed Congress party for its apathy towards welfare of farmers in a "Kisan Kalyan Rally" held in Punjab's Malout.

Repeating his attack on Congress' achievement in the last 70 years, PM Modi said, " most of the times the party which our farmers placed their faith in did not recognize their hard work. Only promises were made to farmers, and party worked for the interest of only one family."

Also, on the occasion PM stated that his government implemented 'One Rank and One Pension' and fulfilled its promises relating to Minimum Support Price (MSP).

"Since the government has taken these decision, farmers' believes that their hard work has been paid-off," PM said.

PM underscored the government's commitment towards farmers, saying, " Our government is committed to increase farmer's income by 2022. Pradhan Mantri Kisan SAMPADA Yojana to boost the growth of processing sector in the country."

The rally is being organised after the central government announced increase in the minimum support price (MSP) of Kharif crops. On Tuesday, the SAD and BJP leaders were busy making preparations and mobilising party cadres to make the rally a grand success.