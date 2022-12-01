Congress never believed in existence of Lord Ram: PM Modi responds to Kharge's Ravana comment

India

oi-Nitesh Jha

The competition is on who can abuse Modi more, who can deliver the most stinging attack, said PM Modi at a rally in Gujarat.

Ahmedabad, Dec 01: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, while addressing a poll rally in Gujarat's Kalol, referred to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's recent 'Ravan' comment and said that competition is going on inside the party as to who can abuse him more.

The Prime Minister said, "The competition is on who can abuse Modi more, who can deliver the most stinging attack," he was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times.

PM Modi said that the Congress president compared him with Ravana. He further said, "Those who never believed in the existence of Lord Ram have now brought in (demon king) 'Ravan' from Ramayana. And, I am surprised they never expressed repentance, forget about tendering an apology, after using such cuss words for me."

When Kharge compared PM to Ravana:

The controversy started on Tuesday after the newly appointed Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge in a poll campaign in Gujarat made the remark on PM Modi.

"Modi Ji is Prime Minister, and forgetting his work, he keeps campaigning in municipal corporation elections, MLA elections, MP elections...He (PM Modi) keeps talking about himself...You don't have to see anyone else, just look at Modi and vote. How many times do we see your face? How many forms do you have? Do you have 100 faces like Ravana?" Kharge had said.

An insult to every Gujarati: BJP hit back:

Following Kharge's remark on PM Modi, a war of words erupted between the BJP and the Congress. BJP's national spokesperson Sambit Patra said that Kharge's remark on PM Modi is an insult to every Gujarati.

"Calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ravana is a grave insult to every Gujarati and it is an insult which is rubbed into every Gujarati which only reflects the mentality of the party (Congress)," said the BJP spokesperson.

BJP's Anil Vij says Congress has Ravana hidden inside it

On Wednesday, a BJP leader from Haryana Anil Vij said that the Congress party still has a Ravana hidden inside it and its effects are seen on the party.

Taking to Twitter, the home minister of Haryana said, "Lord Shri Ram ji had killed Ravana ages ago, but with Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge's statement it seems that the Congress has 'Ravana' hidden inside it. Only because of which his (Ravana)'s effects are seen in the party from time to time," he tweeted in Hindi.

Story first published: Thursday, December 1, 2022, 15:17 [IST]