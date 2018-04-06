Congress' 'negative politics' didn't let the House function: Ananth Kumar

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar on Friday (April 6) launched a scathing attack on the Congress over the washout of the second half of Budget Session and said the grand old party has been indulging in "divisive and negative politics".

"BJP works for connecting people, Congress works for dividing people. Congress indulges in divisive, negative politics. It didn't let the House function. We'll sit in protest against the negative attitude of Congress during last 23 days," Kumar told the media outside Parliament.

Congress, on the other hand, gave a notice for breach of privilege against Ananth Kumar for misleading the Lok Sabha over continued disruptions by naming its top leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. The notice was given by Congress leader K C Venugopal to the Lok Sabha Speaker today in which he also accused the government of not being interested in running the House.

The Congress and the entire opposition is keen to hold a discussion on the no-confidence motion and other key national issues, but the government is not showing any inclination and is not interested to discuss important issues such as the banking scam, Venugopal said.

"The minister was deliberately misleading the house by naming the Congress leadership, thereby hiding the fact that it was the government who was actually stopping any kind of discussion on these issues including the no confidence motion," Venugopal said in his notice.

The Congress has been demanding a discussion on the no-confidence motion moved by its leader in Lok Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge. Some other parties have also given separate notices of no confidence against the council of ministers.

(OneIndia News with PTI inputs)

