Congress, NCP work for their families, we for India: Amit Shah

    Mumbai, Oct 11: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said the Congress and NCP work for their respective families, while the BJP and Shiv Sena have only the country's interest in their mind.

    In Buldhana district of Maharashtra, while addressing a poll rally, Shah attacked the opposition for opposing scrapping of Article 370 of the Constitution, which accorded special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

    "The people of Maharashtra have a choice to make. The Congress and NCP work for the welfare of their respective families, whereas the BJP and Shiv Sena have only the country's interest in their mind," Shah said.

    On Wednesday, Shah held multiple rallies in poll-bound Haryana and blasted the Congress over a range of issues including the stand taken by the grand old party on Article 370 and criticizing Defence Minister Rajnath Singh for performing 'Shastra Pooja'.

    Shah on Friday said PM Modi's first decision after winning a historic mandate for a second term in May was to scrap Articles 370 and 35A, which were impediments incomplete integration of Jammu and Kashmir with India.

    "No PM ever dared to touch this issue. But, Modiji did it. Today Kashmir is an integral part of the country. "Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad said rivers of blood will flow in the Valley if the decision (scrapping Article 370) was taken and voted against the decision in Parliament. But, not a drop of blood has been shed," the BJP chief said.

    The home minister said for the BJP, the country's security is more important than vote-bank politics.

    Shah derides Manmohan Singh for reading out whatever was given by "madam"

    "Why is the opposition asking what is the connection of Article 370 with Maharashtra politics? The entire country wanted Kashmir to be a part of India and Modiji fulfilled that wish," Shah said.

