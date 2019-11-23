  • search
    Congress-NCP-Sena will defeat BJP in trust vote: Ahmed Patel

    New Delhi, Nov 23: Maharashtra Congress MP Ahmed Patel amid the biggest political development taking place in the state said in Mumbai that today was a black spot in the history of Maharashtra.

    The senior Congress leader of Maharashtra while addressing the media said today that the oath-taking ceremony and forming the government with Ajit Pawar everything was done in a hush-hush manner, in the early hour Today. He believes something is somewhere. And he considers this issue as most shameful one.

    Congress leader Ahmed Patel
    Patel also added that the Congress-NCP-Shiv Sena all three parties are together. He is quite confident that their coalition we will defeat BJP in the trust vote.

    Addressing the media today in Mumbai the senior Congress leader in the presence of all Congress MLAs said that all the MLAs are in his support who are present here, except two who are presently in their village, but they will also support him.

    Patel said that they will fight against this issue on both political and legal fronts.

    ahmed patel trust vote bjp maharashtra

