    'Congress must die,' says Yogendra Yadav on exit-poll results

    By
    |

    New Delhi, May 20: Amid debate over the exit poll results, Swaraj India chief Yogendra Yadav has hit out at the Congress saying that "Congress must die" after the exit polls results suggested a victory for the incumbent Bharatiya Janata Party.

    File photo of Yogendra Yadav
    Slamming the Congress party for being unable to put up a strong resistance to the ruling BJP which he sees as against the "very idea of India", Yadav said the "Congress must die" and declared that the party has no positive role in Indian history.

    Yogendra Yadav, a former Aam Aadmi Party leader, tweeted his reaction on the exit poll predictions that all show the BJP winning a comfortable majority. "The Congress must die. If it could not stop the BJP in this election to save the idea of India, this party has no positive role in Indian history. Today it represents the single biggest obstacle to creation of an alternative."

    Exit polls not final decision, but hint at BJP's win: Nitin Gadkari

    India Today has partnered with Axis My India to give the exit poll results. The survey has predicted 339-365 seats for the BJP led National Democratic Alliance and 77-108 for the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance.

    Story first published: Monday, May 20, 2019, 18:50 [IST]
