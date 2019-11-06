  • search
Trending Delhi Police Vs Lawyers Maharashtra Ayodhya Delhi Air Quality
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    'Congress-Mukt' Nehru memorial? Kharge, Ramesh dropped from panel, Amit Shah in

    By Simran Kashyap
    |

    New Delhi, Nov 06: The government has reconstituted the Nehru Memorial Museum & Library (NMML) Society that looks more like a Congress-mukt for all practical purposes now. Mallikarjun Kharge, Karan Singh and Jairam Ramesh of the Congress found no place in the reconstituted body announced on Tuesday night. The government inducted television journalist Rajat Sharma and ad-man Prasoon Joshi were among others.

    Other prominent names who have been dropped include former minister M.J. Akbar, former army chief V.P. Malik, Infosys co-founder N.R. Narayanamurthy, historian Nayanjot Lahiri, economist Bibek Debroy, space scientist K. Kasturirangan and television anchor Arnab Goswami.

    Congress-Mukt Nehru memorial? Kharge, Ramesh dropped from panel, Amit Shah in
    A view of the Nehru Memorial Museum and Library (NMML).PTI Photo

    According to an order issued on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the president of the society and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh its vice president.

    "The central government has reconstituted the Nehru Memorial Museum and Library (NMML) Society under rule 3 of the memorandum of association and rules and regulations of NMML society with Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the president and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh as vice president of the society," the order said.

    Arnab Goswami, 3 others replace dissenting members of Nehru Memorial Society

    Union ministers Amit Shah, Nirmala Sitharaman, Ramesh Pokhriyal, Prakash Javadekar, V Muraleedharan and Prahlad Singh Patel, ICCR chairman Vinay Sahsrabudhhe, Prasar Bharti chairman A Surya Prakash, secretaries of Expenditure, Culture and Housing and Urban Affairs, are its members.

    Besides, the chairman of the University Grants Commission or UGC, representative of Jawaharlal Nehru Memorial fund, Raghvendra Singh, director of NMML and journalist Rajat Sharma are also the new members.

    According to the order, the other members include Anirban Ganguly, policy researcher and author, Sachchinanda Joshi, Member Secretary, IGNCA, academic Kapil Kapoor, Lokesh Chandra, Vedic and Buddhist scholar, Makarand Pranjpe, academic, writer, Kishore Makwana, academic Kamlesh Joshipura, researcher Rizwan Kadri and Vinay Sahasrabuddhe.

    "The term of the members is for a period of five years or until further orders, whichever is earlier," the order further said.

    Earlier, the Centre had appointed television journalist Arnab Goswami, former foreign secretary S Jaishankar, BJP lawmaker Vinay Sahasrabuddhe and IGNCA chairman Ram Bahadur Rai as members of NMML Society, replacing four members who had opposed the move to build a museum for all PMs.

    It was just last month that former culture secretary Raghavendra Singh was appointed the director of the NMML for the next six months, replacing Shakti Sinha whose tenure ended on October 4.

    These appointments gain significance as the government is planning a major revamp of the museum.

    More CONGRESS News

    Read more about:

    congress jawharlal nehru amit shah

    Story first published: Wednesday, November 6, 2019, 12:07 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 6, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue