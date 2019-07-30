  • search
    Congress MP Sanjay Singh quits party, to join BJP tomorrow

    By PTI
    New Delhi, July 30: Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh, who hails from the Amethi royal family, resigned from the Congress on Tuesday and said he would join the BJP on Wednesday.

    Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh
    Singh, a Congress member of the Rajya Sabha from Assam, also resigned from the Upper House of Parliament, sources said, adding that Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu has accepted his resignation.

    BJP could get closer to majority mark in Rajya Sabha in 2020 if it tides over Karnataka crisis

    Addressing a press conference in Delhi, the leader said he would join the BJP on Wednesday.

    Singh, who has been in the BJP earlier and was elected to Lok Sabha on its ticket in 90s, wields considerable influence in the Amethi region of Uttar Pradesh.

    He had unsuccessful contested the recent Lok Sabha election from Sultanpur. The BJP's Maneka Gandhi had won from there.

