Congress MP Hariprasad mocks Shah’s illness, says BJP president suffering from ‘suar ka zukam’

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Jan 17: Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP BK Hariprasad stoked a controversy by commenting on BJP president Amit Shah's illness on Thursday.

Hariprasad, a Congress MP, has said, "Because of everything that is happening in Karnataka, Amit Shah has panicked and has contracted a virus. It is not normal fever. It is swine flu -- suar ki beemari."

He also said that Shah's illness was a "curse for meddling in Karnataka politics" and added that the more he interferes in the state's politics, the more sick he will fall.

The BJP Karnataka has slammed Congress MP BK Hariprasad for his shameful comment on BJP President Amit Shah in a tweet.

Calling the Congress MP a "rogue" it said that his comment shows his mental stability and the politician is "unfit to live in human society".

BJP president Amit Shah, who has been admitted to AIIMS for swine flu treatment, is doing well and will be discharged in a day or two, the party said Thursday.

"National President of BJP, Amit Shah ji, is doing well. He will be discharged in a day or two. Thanks everyone for your good wishes!" the party's media head and Rajya Sabha member Anil Baluni said. Shah had informed people about his illness Wednesday in a tweet. He was diagnosed with swine flu.

A team of doctors is monitoring his condition under the supervision of AIIMS director Randeep Guleria, the hospital said.Minister of State for Health Ashwini Choubey visited AIIMS Thursday to enquire about Shah's health.

According to AIIMS, the BJP leader was admitted following complaints of chest congestion and breathing issues. He was admitted in the old private ward. Union minister Piyush Goyal and other BJP leaders visited AIIMS on Wednesday night.