Congress MP Ghulam Nabi Azad tests COVID positive, in home quarantine

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Oct 16: Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Ghulam Nabi Azad, said on Friday, 16 October, that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and is in home quarantine.

"Those who came in contact with me in last few days may kindly follow the protocol," he wrote in a tweet.

The Congress leader is among dozens of political leaders who have been infected by the highly contagious virus in India. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Samajwadi Party supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav, Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa and Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan are among those who have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past.