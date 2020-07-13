Rajasthan crisis: Congress MLAs to meet again at 10 am tomorrow, Sachin Pilot extended invite

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, July 13: Congress MLAs will hold another Congress Legislative Party (CLP) meeting tomorrow at 10 am to discuss the political situation in Rajasthan.

"We request Sachin Pilot and all the MLAs to come, we will also give them in writing. We have requested them to come and discuss the situation," said Randeep Surjewala.

