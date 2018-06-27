English
  • Sports

10 Congress MLAs meet Siddaramaiah,call it 'courtesy visit'

Posted By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Ten Congress leaders, including two ministers, called on former chief minister Siddaramaiah in Dharmasthala on Wednesday. The leaders called the meeting as courtesy visit.

    Siddaramaiah
    File photo of Siddaramaiah

    Two ministers Shivanand Patil and Ramesh Jarakiholi and eight MLAs met with Siddaramaiah in naturopathy hospital in Dharmasthala, where the later is undergoing treatment. Siddaramaiah, Congress Legislative Party leader in the alliance government, has been in Dharmasthala for the last 10 days.

    According to reports, the leaders held discussions with Siddaramaiah for 30 minutes and Health Minister Shivanand Patil spoke to the leader in private.

    However, Shivanand Patil denied political discussion with Siddaramaiah. Patil said, " I am not here for political reasons. I came to call on Siddaramaiah's health. Being a health minister I came to interact with Siddaramaiah about the issues related to my ministry."

    Patil categorically said, "None of us discussed any political issue."

    Siddaramaiah is about to be discharged tomorrow hence the meeting has raised many questions in the political circle. Congress MLA Narayana Rao told media not to speculate about issue related to the meeting.

    Read more about:

    congress siddaramaiah dharmasthala karnataka

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue