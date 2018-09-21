  • search

Congress MLAs have written to Goa Legislative Assembly, for removal of Dr Pramod Sawant post

By
    Panaji, Sep 21: Opposition Leader Chandrakant Kavlekar & 15 other Congress MLAs have written to Secretary, Goa Legislative Assembly, for removal of Dr Pramod Sawant from the post of Assembly Speaker.

    In a letter signed by all 16 MLAs of the party was submitted to the Secretary of the Assembly.

    The letter submitted by Leader of Opposition Chandrakant Kavlekar said,''We the undersigned, Members of Legislative Assembly of Goa do hereby propose to move Motion for removal of Dr Pramod Sawant as Speaker of Legislative Assembly of Goa on expiry of 14 days of notice period.
    ''This House hereby resolves to remove Dr Pramod Sawant from the office of Speaker of Legislative Assembly of Goa,'' the motion said. The motion was served under Rule 243 of Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business of the Legislative Assembly of Goa read with Article 179 (C) of Constitution for removal of Speaker from his office.

    Story first published: Friday, September 21, 2018, 20:03 [IST]
