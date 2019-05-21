  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Congress MLAs being lured with money, posts, claims Kamal Nath

    By
    |

    Bhopal, May 21: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Tuesday claimed that at least 10 Congress leaders were being lured by money and posts.

    "At least 10 MLAs told me that they are getting phone calls and are being lured with money and posts," Chief Minister Kamal Nath was quoted by news agency ANI as saying.

    File photo of Kamal Nath
    File photo of Kamal Nath

    He exuded confidence on his party's lawmakers.

    "I have full confidence in Congress MLAs and parties supporting us. BJP is doing it to boost the morale of its workers. I have no problem," he added.

    His statement comes a day after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) said that the Congress-led government in Madhya Pradesh is in minority in the state and that a floor test should be conducted.

    Congress concerned about fate of Kamal Nath government

    Kamal Nath on May 20 said he was all prepared to go for a floor test.

    Nath also claimed that he had proven the majority of his coalition government 'four times' in the last five months, and is ready to do so again.

    In the assembly polls conducted last year, the Congress won 114 of the state's 230 seats, where majority mark is at 116. Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party, which has two lawmakers, and Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party which has one, are supporting the Congress. The BJP has 109 seats.

    lok-sabha-home

    More KAMAL NATH News

    Read more about:

    kamal nath madhya pradesh

    Story first published: Tuesday, May 21, 2019, 20:54 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 21, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue