Congress MLAs being lured with money, posts, claims Kamal Nath

India

oi-Deepika S

Bhopal, May 21: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Tuesday claimed that at least 10 Congress leaders were being lured by money and posts.

"At least 10 MLAs told me that they are getting phone calls and are being lured with money and posts," Chief Minister Kamal Nath was quoted by news agency ANI as saying.

He exuded confidence on his party's lawmakers.

"I have full confidence in Congress MLAs and parties supporting us. BJP is doing it to boost the morale of its workers. I have no problem," he added.

His statement comes a day after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) said that the Congress-led government in Madhya Pradesh is in minority in the state and that a floor test should be conducted.

Kamal Nath on May 20 said he was all prepared to go for a floor test.

Nath also claimed that he had proven the majority of his coalition government 'four times' in the last five months, and is ready to do so again.

In the assembly polls conducted last year, the Congress won 114 of the state's 230 seats, where majority mark is at 116. Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party, which has two lawmakers, and Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party which has one, are supporting the Congress. The BJP has 109 seats.