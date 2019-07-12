  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Congress MLA likens Goa crisis to political prostitution

    By PTI
    |

    Panaji, July 12: Senior Congress MLA Aleixo Reginaldo Lourenco on Friday called the switch over of his party MLAs to the ruling BJP as "political prostitution".

    Led by Leader of Opposition Chandrakant Kavlekar, 10 of the 15 Congress MLAs in Goa joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday. Lourenco is among the five MLAs left in the Congress, which had emerged as the single largest party after the 2017 assembly polls.

    Congress MLA likens Goa crisis to political prostitution

    "What has happened this time is political prostitution. We cannot talk about it," he told reporters in Margao after meeting Goa Forward Party (GFP) president and Deputy Chief Minister Vijai Sardesai. He said his meeting with Sardesai was "casual".

    Goa: CM unhappy with certain ministers, says Speaker Lobo

    Sardesai and two other ministers from his party may be dropped from the state cabinet to accommodate rebel Congress MLAs who have joined the BJP, sources said. "Everyone meets a person when he is in power. I am meeting him when he is not," Lourenco said, referring to speculation about the fate of Sardesai and the two other GFP legislators who are presently members of the cabinet.

    After the merger of the breakaway Congress MLAs, the BJP's strength in the 40-member assembly has gone up to 27. Sources said four new ministers would be sworn-in Saturday.

    More CONGRESS News

    Read more about:

    congress goa

    Story first published: Friday, July 12, 2019, 18:01 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 12, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue