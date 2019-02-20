  • search
    Congress MLA JN Ganesh arrested in Gujarat in Anand Singh assault case

    Bengaluru, Feb 20: Congress MLA JN Ganesh has been arrested by Bidadi police on Wednesday. The Kampli MLA has been accused of assaulting fellow Congressman Anand Singh.

    MLA Ganesh was holed up in Gujarat when the Ramanagara police nabbed him. He is said to have been tracking police movement through followers and friends.

    According to reports, Ganesh to be produced before either Ramanagara magistrate or house of representatives. JN Ganesh is likely to be taken into police custody after the cops produce him before the magistrate.

    Congress MLAs JN Ganesh and Anand Singh

    Karnataka Home Minister MB Patil, told reporters, "Congress MLA JN Ganesh was held by our police at 2 pm in Somnath, Gujarat, today. He will be brought to Bengaluru later today. He will be produced before Ramnagar court tomorrow."

    JN Ganesh was absconding after the assault on Anand Singh, The Congress legislator from Vijayanagara, at Bidadi resort on January 18. Police were on the lookout for J N Ganesh, who is facing a case of attempt to murder for allegedly assaulting his lawmaker colleague Anand Singh during a brawl at private resort.

    Ganesh and Anand Singh allegedly entered into a brawl at Eagleton Resorts where the Congress MLAs were herded together to prevent them from BJP's alleged poaching bid to topple the Congress-JD(S) government.

    A complaint was filed against JN Ganesh under sections 323 and 324 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt and with a dangerous weapon), 307 (attempt to murder), 504 (intention to insult) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

    Subsequently, Ganesh was suspended from the Congress party.

