Congress MLA in Rajasthan alleges Sachin Pilot offered him money to join BJP

Jaipur, July 20: Congress MLA from Rajasthan Giriraj Singh Malinga alleged on Monday that rebel party leader Sachin Pilot had offered him money to join the BJP.

He said talks were held at Pilot''s residence and subsequently, he had alerted Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot about the conspiracy to topple the Congress government in Rajasthan.

"I had a talk with Sachinji. He offered me money to join the BJP, but I refused saying I will not join the saffron party," Malinga told reporters here.

He said he would not join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) even after resigning as an MLA.

"How will I face the people of my area? What will I tell them?" he asked.

The former Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MLA from Badi, along with five other legislators of the Mayawati-led party, was inducted into the Congress in September last year. The lawmakers had handed over affidavits to state Assembly Speaker CP Joshi to merge the legislative party with the Congress.

Replying to a question on why did he not raise the issue when he was offered money, Malinga said he had alerted Gehlot ahead of the Rajya Sabha polls that a conspiracy was going on to topple his government.

He said efforts to topple the government were going on from December last year.

Malinga said he did not give any audio clip to the chief minister, claiming that he does not even know how to record an audio.

The MLA said he is ready to appear before any investigating agency.