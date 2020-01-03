Congress MLA holds protests against CAA, NRC in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, Jan 03: Protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) continued here on Friday with hundreds joining the agitation called by Congress legislator and former Minister B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan.

Though the protest date coincided with Prime Minister Narendra Modis presence in the city to inaugurate the 107th session of the Indian Science Congress, it was held only at around 2 pm, hours after Modi departed for New Delhi.

Several Muslim leaders had taken part in the protest rally held at Chamrajapete here, that was also attended by freedom fighter H SDoreswamy. Addressing the gathering 102-year-old Doreswamy said, You are not Muslim, Im not a Hindu, we all are Indians, we are fighting today as Indians.

Zameer Ahmed Khan, in his speech, said, "Muslims of the country had chosen to live and die in India during partition, as this is our motherland." Urging the Prime Minister to withdraw CAA and pointing out to the deaths during the protests in Uttar Pradesh and Mangaluru, he said, "you (Modi) speak about Pakistan, we have nothing to do with Pakistan. You are Prime Minister of IndiaMuslims of India are worried, you have to address our worries."

Questioning the need to prove citizenship, Khan said, "I'm four-time MLA and two-time Minister, it took me four months to get my certificates. I want to ask Prime Minister and Amit Shah, do you'll have the certificates of your father and grandfather. Get your certificates first, then we will prove our certificates."

He further said there was no need for Muslims to worry as there is judiciary and courts for their protection. "Organised a Protest against the Unconstitutional Act of NRC/ CAA/NPR, against the Central BJP Government at Momipura Edgah (Mysore Road Edgha) in Chamrajapet Constituency Very Grateful to All Masjid Committee Members, Muslim & Dalith Leaders and other Organisations," Khan later tweeted.

Police had made elaborate arrangements to ensure no untoward incidents take place during the protests. The protests had caused traffic chaos around the Chamrajapet and Mysore Road area.