Congress MLA HD Ranganath who tested positive for COVID-19 attended KPCC chief take over function

pti-Madhuri Adnal

Bengaluru, July 07: Congress MLA H D Ranganath testing positive for COVID-19 has become a cause of concern in the Congress circle here as he had attended a function where DK Shivakumar formally took over as the state party chief recently.

A medical doctor, Ranganath from Kunigal constaituency in Tumakuru district has been admitted to a private hospital here city after he tested positive for the deadly virus, party sources had said on Monday.

"Yes, he had attended the oath taking ceremony of Shivakumar as the KPCC praesident," state Congress spokesperson A N Nataraj Gowda told PTI.

Following the restrictions in place to control the spread of coronavirus, the ceremony was organised with only limited invitees including former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, AICC general secretary K C Venugopal, immediate past state Congress chief Dinesh Gundu Rao, former minister Satish Jarkiholi and some MLAs, including Ranganath.