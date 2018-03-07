Congress MLA enters Kerala Assembly with used tear gas shell

Congress MLA entered Kerala Assembly on Wednesday with used a used tear gas shell to raise the issue of expired tear shells being used on the protesters. The gas shells were handed over to the speaker on the insistence of the Chief Minister Pirayai Vijayan.

Congress MLA Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan came to the Assembly carrying a used tear gas shell. Showing it to the Speaker, MLA said, " The grenades being used to disburse Youth Congress protesters last week were beyond their expiry date, and the police is still using them."

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan expressed his concerns over the issue.

OneIndia News

