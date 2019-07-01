More trouble for coalition govt in Karnataka; Cong MLA Anand Singh resigns from post

India

oi-Deepika S

Bengaluru, July 01: Even as the Congress-JD(S) coalition is trying hard to keep its flock together in Karnataka, everything doesn't appear to be happening the way it wants.

In a major blow to the coalition in Karnataka, Vijayanagara MLA Anand Singh has resigned from his assembly membership on Monday, triggering speculation whether rebellion has resurfaced in the Congress.

"Yes. I have resigned. Today morning, I submitted the resignation," Singh said. The MLA refused to disclose the reasons that led to his resignation. Singh said will meet Governor Vajubhai Vala and after meeting him he would narrate the developments.

However, Karnataka Legislative Assembly Speaker Ramesh Kumar denied any knowledge on MLA Anand Singh's resignation, saying he has not received any resignation letter from the MLA's side.

"I have got nothing to do with political developments and I will accept resignations even if 20 members resign. I'm not aware of any such resignation. I haven't met any leader, not even Anand Singh," adds the speaker.

The development comes at a time when JD(S) leader and Chief minister H D Kumaraswamy in the US for the foundation laying ceremony of a temple.

"The foundation laying of Kalabhairaveshwara Temple is going on at New Jersey under the aegis of Swamiji. I am watching all the developments from here. BJP is day dreaming to destabilise the government," Kumaraswamy tweeted.

Responding to the reports, Congress leader D K Shiva Kumar said "Definitely, it is a bit shocking to me, I'm trying to trace him, I couldn't trace him. I have to check with the speaker whether it is true or not."

According to the reports, 7 other rebel MLAs likely to resign following Anand's resignation. A few MLAs B Nagendra, BC Patil and Kampli Ganesh remain incommunicado.

Anand had expressed his disappointment over the H D Kumaraswamy led Congress-JD(S) coalition government favouring selling of land to Jindal company (JSW).

"Even I have heard about his (Anand Singh's) resignation through media. We don't want to destabilise the government... If the government falls on own its own, we will explore the possibilities of forming the new government but there is no question of fresh elections," Karnataka BJP chief and former chief minister BS Yeddyurappa said.

The Vijayanagar MLA was in news after a brawl with Congress MLA Kampli Ganesh in the Eagleton Resort in Bengaluru in January.

All 78 MLAs from Congress were holed up in Eagleton Resort in Bengaluru as there were rumours of BJP trying to poach MLAs to destabilise the coalition government.

A badly injured Singh was later admitted to hospital. Reports were rife that at least six more MLAs from Congress would also rebel against their party