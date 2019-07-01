Congress MLA Anand Singh resigns from party

India

oi-Deepika S

Bengaluru, July 01: Even as the Congress-JD(S) coalition is trying hard to keep its flock together in Karnataka, everything doesn't appear to be happening the way it wants.

In a major blow to the coalition in Karnataka, Vijayanagara MLA Anand Singh has resigned from his assembly membership on Monday, triggering speculation whether rebellion has resurfaced in the Congress.

However, Karnataka Legislative Assembly Speaker Ramesh Kumar denied any knowledge on MLA Anand Singh's resignation, saying he has not received any resignation letter from the MLA's side.

"I have nothing to do with the resignation of any Congress or BJP MLA," adds the speaker.

According to the reports, 7 other rebel MLAs likely to resign following Anand's resignation. A few MLAs B Nagendra, BC Patil and Kampli Ganesh remain incommunicado.

Meanwhile, Karnataka BJP president B S Yeddyurappa has called for a media briefing.

Anand had expressed his disappointment over the H D Kumaraswamy led Congress-JD(S) coalition government favouring selling of land to Jindal company (JSW).

The Vijayanagar MLA was in news after a brawl with Congress MLA Kampli Ganesh in the Eagleton Resort in Bengaluru in January.

All 78 MLAs from Congress were holed up in Eagleton Resort in Bengaluru as there were rumours of BJP trying to poach MLAs to destabilise the coalition government.