Congress MLA alleges Vasundhara Raje link to horse-trading agent

India

oi-Deepika S

Jaipur, July 19: Congress MLA Rajendra Guda on Sunday alleged that Sanjay Jain, who is among the accused in the ongoing investigation into horse-trading in Rajasthan, had asked him to meet former state Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje.

"Sanjay Jain (arrested by SOG, Rajasthan Police) had come to me eight months back. He had asked me to meet Vasundhara ji and others. There are other agents like him but they didn't succeed in their attempts. Sanjay Jain had been active for a long time. At that time Jain was asking me to join the BJP," the Congress MLA told media.

Raje, who has been silent so far on the Congress crisis, said there is "no point in trying to drag the BJP and BJP leaders' names through the mud," when the state is suffering from the coronavirus and the locust crisis.