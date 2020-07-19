Congress MLA alleges Vasundhara Raje link to horse-trading agent

oi-Deepika S

Jaipur, July 19: Congress MLA Rajendra Guda on Sunday alleged that Sanjay Jain, who is among the accused in the ongoing investigation into horse-trading in Rajasthan, had asked him to meet former state Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje.

"Sanjay Jain (arrested by SOG, Rajasthan Police) had come to me eight months back. He had asked me to meet Vasundhara ji and others. There are other agents like him but they didn't succeed in their attempts. Sanjay Jain had been active for a long time. At that time Jain was asking me to join the BJP," the Congress MLA told ANI.

Raje, who has been mum on the Congress crisis, said there is "no point in trying to drag the BJP and BJP leaders' names through the mud," when the state is suffering from the coronavirus and the locust crisis.

The Congress has absolute majority in the Rajasthan assembly, the party asserted on Sunday, a day ahead of a Rajasthan High Court hearing on its rebel MLAs' petitions challenging disqualification notices by the speaker.

The Congress also did not rule out the possibility that an assembly session could be convened, even as party chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala saying it is the prerogative of the state cabinet and the chief minister, and "they will decide appropriately".

The Congress is mulling convening a session of the state assembly to checkmate rebel party MLAs, who are led by Sachin Pilot, in voting in favour of the government in the House or face disqualification

Congress claim to have the support of 109 MLAs in the 200-mmeber assembly.