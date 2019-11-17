Congress MLA Aditi Singh to tie knot with Punjab lawmaker Angad Saini on Nov 21

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Nov 17: Aditi Singh, the Congress MLA from Raebareli Sadar in Uttar Pradesh is set to marry fellow party colleague and Punjab lawmaker Angad Saini on November 21 in New Delhi. According to reports, the Saini family will also have a reception two days later on November 23.

Both Aditi and Angad are first time MLAs who got elected in 2017 from their respective seats. The duo were engaged last year in December in the presence of Aditi's father Akhilesh Singh, who passed away recently after brief illness.

The pre-wedding celebrations will be taking place at a hotel in Delhi on November 20.

Son of late Parkash Singh, who had been MLA from Nawanshehar, Angad made his political debut in 2017 and won from Shaheed Bhagat Nagar assembly constituency. The young MLA comes from the family of late Dilbagh Singh, who had been a six-time legislator

Daughter of late five-time MLA Akhilesh Pratap Singh, Aditi is one of the youngest MLAs in the Uttar Pradesh vidhan sabha, who won the Rae Bareli sadar seat with more than 90,000 votes in 2017. Her father had represented Rae Bareli five times. She was earlier linked to former Congress president Rahul Gandhi, however, Aditi had denied the rumours and said she considered Gandhi as his brother and tied rakhi to him. Aditi was recetly in news as she was attacked by her political opponents following which she was given Y-plus security. She had courted a controversy after attending a special session of UP Assembly on the 150th anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi on October 2 while the Congress had boycotted the session. People suspected it to be her retaliation after allegedly being sidelined in the party by the Priyanka Gandhi camp.