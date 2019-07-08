Congress ministers will resign to save govt says Karnataka MP, D K Suresh

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Bengaluru, July 08: The Congress has once again sought to blame the BJP for the crisis in the Karnataka coalition.

Congress MP, D K Suresh accused the BJP and said that its leaders were behind the crisis. You can see for yourself what the BJP leaders are doing in the Mumbai hotel. In whose flight were the MLAs carted away to Mumbai, he asked.

We are only trying to save our government. I heard from media reports that independent MLA, Nagesh has offered to resign as a minister. I am not sure and he has not told us this. We will speak with him, Suresh also said while adding that the Congress ministers will resign to pacify or accommodate the rebel MLAs.

Karnataka: How the numbers stand and why it is a losing battle for Cong-JD(S)

Earlier Congress leader and Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka, Dr. G Parameshwar said that if the need be, he too would quit his post.

He told reporters here that he has called for a meeting of all Congress ministers. We are looking at all options. If the need arises, all Congress ministers will resign to accommodate those who are disgruntled, he also said.

Not just me, all Congress ministers will resign, if need be: Dr Parameshwar

We are trying to save the government. If the party tells me, even I am ready to resign, he also said.