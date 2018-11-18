  • search

Congress might go solo in West Bengal in Lok Sabha polls: State Chief

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Kolkata, Nov 18: West Bengal Congress president Somen Mitra has said that it would be better for his party to go solo in the state in the next Lok Sabha election as the ruling TMC "lacks honest intentions" as an anti-BJP force.

    Majority of the state Congress leaders are in favour of going solo in the polls even if it meant failure of the party to win even a single seat in Bengal, he said when asked about a possible alignment with the TMC or the Left for the general election.

    WB Congress president Somen Mitra
    WB Congress president Somen Mitra

    Mitra, a veteran Congressman who had moved to the TMC, returned to his parent party and took over as the president of West Bengal Pradesh Congress Committee (WBPCC) after a gap of two decades.

    The Congress should prepare itself to fight alone against the BJP as well as the TMC in the state, he asserted.

    "If you look at the past events, you will see that the TMC lacks honest intentions as an anti-BJP force. At the national level, whenever Congress called for any massive anti-BJP campaign, the TMC either evaded it or has sent one MP to register its attendance," Mitra told PTI in an interview.

    The TMC raised a hue and cry over demonetisation, but "mellowed down" after its two MPs were arrested by CBI in the chit fund scam, he alleged.

    The ruling party has also "maintained silence" on the Rafale jet deal too, Mitra said.

    "We have told our party president Rahul Gandhi that we are in favour of fighting alone. He has said that we should work to improve our strength. But the final decision will be taken by the AICC and we will accept it," the state Congress president clarified.

    Talking about the possibility of an alliance with the Left Front, he said it wouldn't be a "wise option".

    Read more about:

    congress 2019 lok sabha elections west bengal

    Story first published: Sunday, November 18, 2018, 17:56 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 18, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue