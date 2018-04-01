Congress meet in Karnataka turns sour as two factions clash

A meeting of the Congress party in the Kolar assembly segment turned violent as two factions of workers clashed with each other. The police had to resort to lathi-charge to bring the situation under control.

Congress leader, K H Muniyappa was gheraoed by a section of the workers. They accused him of taking unilateral decision regarding the finalisation of candidates for the Karnataka Assembly Elections 2018.

It was further alleged that Muniyappa had been working with Independent MLA, Varthur Prakash which had resulted in the defeat of the Congress candidate in the past. The workers further said that the scheduled meeting seeking feedback be held in the presence of Karnataka Health Minister, Ramesh Kumar.

Things however turned sour when Muniyappa's supporters retaliated as he was prevented from going to the dais. Muniyappa who made to the dais with the help of his supporters clarified that he was not working against the party. He said that the allegations were baseless and also added that he promised to defeat Prakash.

OneIndia News

For breaking news & Instant updates throughout the day