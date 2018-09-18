Congress to meet Goa Governor today, set to stake claim to form government

Panaji, Sep 18: The Congress party, which is the single largest party in Goa Assembly, has been given an appointment to meet Governor Mridula Sinha today at 6.30 pm. The Goa Congress is likely to stake a claim to form the government in the state even as BJP claimed that Manohar Parrikar, who is undergoing treatment at AIIMS in Delhi, is fine and would continue to lead.

In the 40-member Goa assembly, the Congress is the largest party with 16 seats and the BJP has 14. The BJP is in power in Goa with the support of allies Goa Forward Party (GFP), the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) and three independents.

With Parrikar's health deteriorating, the Goa Forward and three Independent MLAs demanded a "permanent solution" to the leadership crisis.

Parrikar has visited the United States thrice in seven months for treatment. He is suffering from a pancreatic ailment.

[With Parrikar in AIIMS, Goa Congress stakes claim to form government]

"If given an opportunity, we will prove the majority on the floor of the house", said former chief minister and Congress leader Digambar Kamat.

Kamat, however, did not elaborate how his party hoped to get to the halfway mark in the state's assembly.

The majority mark in the assembly 21. The Congress has the support of a lone NCP MLA, while all eyes would be on three independents who are as of now with BJP.