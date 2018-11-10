Congress may storm to power in Rajasthan; BJP likely to retain MP, Chhattisgarh: Survey

New Delhi, Nov 9: There seems to be a pattern emerging in the the findings of different opinion polls. The Times Now-CNX survey has predicted that the BJP could beat the anti-incumbency and retain power in Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh. The poll has, however, predicted that the BJP may lose in Rajasthan and Congress may storm back to power in the western state. A similar outcome was predicted by ABP New-Lokniti CSDS survey.

For Chhattisgarh, the Times Now-CNX survey has predicted that the BJP may win 50 seats while the Congress could bag 30 seats. There are 90 seats in the Chhattisgarh Assembly and the number of seats needed to form a government are 46. In terms of vote share, the BJP may get 42% votes while the Congress may get 37% votes.

For Madhya Pradesh, the Times Now-CNX survey has predicted that the BJP may win 122 seats while the Congress could bag 95 seats. There are 230 seats in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly and the number of seats needed to form a government are 116. In terms of vote share, the BJP may get 42% votes while the Congress may get 39% votes.

For Rajasthan, the Times Now-CNX survey has predicted that the BJP may win 75 seats while the Congress could bag 115 seats. There are 200 seats in the Rajsthan Assembly and the number of seats needed to form a government are 101. In terms of vote share, the BJP may get 40% votes while the Congress may get 44% votes.

[BJP to retain MP, Chhattisgarh, Cong will take Rajasthan: Survey]

The ABP New-Lokniti CSDS polls had also predicted that the BJP is set to win the Madhya Pradesh assembly elections. According to the survey, the BJP will win 116, one more than the majority mark, while the Congress will end up with 105.

The poll however states that the BJP will lose in Rajasthan. Of the 200 seats, the survey says that the BJP will get 84 and the Congress would go past the 110 mark, which is 10 more than the magic mark. In Chhattisgarh, the BJP will win 52 to 60 seats, while the Congress would end up with 17 to 25 seats. The BJP in the previous elections had won 49 while the Congress ended up with 39 seats.