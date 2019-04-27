Congress may approach courts over alleged MCC violations by PM Modi, Amit Shah

By PTI

New Delhi, Apr 27: The Congress on Saturday said it may approach courts seeking action against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah over alleged repeated model code violations.

Senior Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi alleged that the two leaders have "cheated" on the issue of level playing field for all parties during elections and questioned the "silence of mega policeman" Election Commission.

"We have a right to approach the courts seeking action over model code violations... we can exercise that option ... the mega policeman has turned a blind eye," Singhvi told a press conference, adding silence can be construed as approval.

Taking a jibe at Election Commission, he called it "Election Omission" and wondered whether Modi and Shah are outside the ambit of the model code of conduct, which he dubbed as "Modi code of conduct".

He claimed that the two leaders have violated the poll code broadly under three categories: polarisation of votes, invoking armed forces in campaigns and taking out rallies on election day.

"The EC has taken taken action against several leaders for violating the poll code based on our complaints. We appreciate that. Since the precedent has been set, why not take action against Modi and Shah," he said.

Responding to questions on reported remarks by Congress leaders P C Chacko and Shatrughan Sinha on Yasin Malik and Mohammed Ali Jinnah respectively, he said while Sinha has clarified his comments, it would be better if Chacko was approached directly on the issue.

