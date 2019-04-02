Congress releases manifesto for 2019, focus on NYAY, farmers and jobs

New Delhi, Apr 02: The Congress on Tuesday released its manifesto for the upcoming general elections with focus on NYAY, farmers and jobs.

The manifesto titled 'Congress will deliver' focused on agrarian crisis and unemployment, and the ambitious scheme NYAY guaranteeing a minimum income scheme guaranteeing Rs 72,000 a year to the bottom most or poorest 20 per cent of households.

"Manifesto a result of year-long process. There are no false promises made. We are reflecting people's voice. The Congress manifesto promises LGBT rights, rights for minorities, women empowerment, NYAY scheme," Rahul said after launching the manifesto.

NYAY: Congress confident of increasing votes but not seats

Congress manifesto Key announcements

NYAY (Nyuntam Aay Yojana, a minimum income plan): Under this scheme, India's poorest will receive money directly in their bank account to ensure they have a minimum monthly income of Rs 12,000.

Jobs: The Congress will fill 22 lakh job vacancies within the government in an effort to boost employment.

Farmers: If farmers default on loans, it will be considered a civil offense & not a criminal offence

Education: 6 percent of India's GDP will be spent on education.

Health: Will strengthen government hospitals and the public health service.

Other announcements

Rafale probe on day 1 in power

Congress will cause to be investigated several deals entered into by the BJP government in the last 5 years and, in particular, the Rafale deal.

Women Empowerment and Gender Equality

Congress promises to pass the Constitution (Amendment) Bill to provide for reservation of 33 per cent of seats in the Lok Sabha and State Legislative Assemblies in the first session of the 17th Lok Sabha and in the Rajya Sabha.

National Security

Congress will reverse the trend of declining defence spending under the NDA government, and will ensure that defence spending is increased to meet the requirements of the Armed Forces.

GST will be turned into a simple tax

If the Congress is voted to power, Goods and Services tax will be turned into a simple tax. He added that the party will simplify GST and minimise tax burden.

'CAPF first line of defence'

Congress promises to ensure increased representation of women to achieve a minimum of 33 per cent in the force strength of CISF, CRPF and BSF.

Cong promises to withdraw Citizenship Bill

Congress promises to immediately withdraw the widely resented Citizenship Amendment Bill introduced by the BJP-led government against the wishes of the people of the North Eastern States.

Cong promises to ensure EVMs, VVPATs are Tamperproof

Congress will ensure that EVMs and VVPATs are tamperproof.

Congress promises to review AFSPA, repeal sedition law

The Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act and the Disturbed Areas Act in the state will be reviewed and 'suitable' changes will be made to balance the requirement of security and 'protection of Human Rights'

According to the party's official estimates, at the end of the process, which took more than six months, it had received 31,875 inputs on its official manifesto website. More than 4,038 people sent their inputs via WhatsApp and a total of 876 e-mails were received, giving suggestions for the manifesto. Interestingly, a total of 41 petitions were created on the website Change.org for the manifesto, which received a cumulative 1,61,492 signatures.

The manifesto committee, which was chaired by former Union minister P. Chidambaram, was divided into 20 different sub groups which went into specific issues such as economy, agriculture, education and industry, among others. It held consultations in 57 Indian cities and in Dubai, which was a two-day event with participants from other countries as well.