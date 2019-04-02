  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Congress’ manifesto is prepared by the ‘tukde tukde gang’: Arun Jaitley

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Apr 02: Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Tuesday lashed out at the Congress manifesto claiming that Rahul Gandhi's friends in the "tukde-tukde gang" had drafted parts of it.

    Union Minister Arun Jaitley
    Union Minister Arun Jaitley

    Jaitley, addressing a press conference following the announcement of Congress manifesto, said, "This manifesto has ideas which would divide India."

    Accusing the Congress of trying to make changes to the Constitution, Jaitley said they are trying to make amendments to the provisions like AFSPA, which even Pandit Nehru, Indira Gandhi never tried to touch. Congress is making dangerous promises, he said.

    Claiming that the Congress manifesto has ideas which will divide India, Arun Jaitley said, "They are moving forward on the agenda of the Nehru-Gandhi family's historic blunder on Jammu and Kashmir."

    He further added, "They are saying the law of sedition will be removed, the party which wants this does not have the right to get even a single vote." He also claimed that the Congress wanted to scrap sedition law in its bid to save the separatists.

    More ARUN JAITLEY News

    Read more about:

    arun jaitley election manifesto congress lok sabha elections 2019

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue