Congress’ manifesto is prepared by the ‘tukde tukde gang’: Arun Jaitley

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Apr 02: Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Tuesday lashed out at the Congress manifesto claiming that Rahul Gandhi's friends in the "tukde-tukde gang" had drafted parts of it.

Jaitley, addressing a press conference following the announcement of Congress manifesto, said, "This manifesto has ideas which would divide India."

Accusing the Congress of trying to make changes to the Constitution, Jaitley said they are trying to make amendments to the provisions like AFSPA, which even Pandit Nehru, Indira Gandhi never tried to touch. Congress is making dangerous promises, he said.

Claiming that the Congress manifesto has ideas which will divide India, Arun Jaitley said, "They are moving forward on the agenda of the Nehru-Gandhi family's historic blunder on Jammu and Kashmir."

He further added, "They are saying the law of sedition will be removed, the party which wants this does not have the right to get even a single vote." He also claimed that the Congress wanted to scrap sedition law in its bid to save the separatists.