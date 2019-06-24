  • search
    Congress made us realise importance of strong leadership: Union minister

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, June 24: The Congress made us realise the importance of strong leadership as policy paralysis was a "new norm" during the ten-year rule of the party with the"accidental prime minister" at the helm, Union minister Chandra Sarangi said on Monday.

    Initiating the debate on Motion of Thanks on the President's address, Sarangi said he is grateful to Narendra Modi for making a man like him, who hails from a humble background, a minister.

    Union minister Chandra Sarangi
    Union minister Chandra Sarangi Image courtesy: @loksabhatv

    Taking on the Congress, Sarangi said 10 years of the Congress-led UPA government was that of "misrule" and "full of corruption".

    "Policy paralysis was a new norm during those ten years. And it was Congress which made us realise the importance of strong leadership," he said.

    Complaint filed against Rahul Gandhi's 'dog tweet' on Yoga Day

    Without naming former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, he said even the Congress prime minister was an "accidental Prime Minister."

    Emphasising that both PM Modi and his government are committed to the welfare of the poor and downtrodden, Sarangi said by 2022 every poor person will have a "pucca" house with toilet.

    Story first published: Monday, June 24, 2019, 14:58 [IST]
