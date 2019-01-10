  • search
    Congress made defence sector a den of brokers and middlemen: Modi

    New Delhi, Jan 10: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday fired a fresh salvo at the Congress and said the country deserves to know what role did the AgustaWestland scam middleman Christian Michel play in delaying the procurement of Rafale for 10 long years.

    Further refering to Michel, Modi, while interacting with booth workers in Tamil Nadu, said 'this middleman' is close to the current 'First Family' of the Congress.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi

    "The people behind attacks on our defence procurement are often middlemen from the Congress era and international forces who want to ensure that India's military doesn't get stronger," he said.

    Also Read | "What is their relationship with Michel mama?', asks PM Modi to Congress leader

    "People of country deserve to know how did middleman Michel know about the time of a meeting of cabinet on security, about status of a government file, what role he played in delaying procurement of Rafale for 10 long years, what role he played in putting national security in danger," he added.

    The Prime Minister said that the Congress had made the defence sector a den of brokers and middlemen.

    "Recently, a defence middleman was caught and brought back to India. But do you know who this middleman is close to? This middleman is close to the current 'First Family' of the Congress," Modi said.

    Story first published: Thursday, January 10, 2019, 15:17 [IST]
